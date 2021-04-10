Liga: no winner in the Bilbao-Alavés derby

The 30th day of La Liga offered a new Basque derby, in San Mamés. Between two Copa del Rey finals – that of the 2020 edition was lost against Real Sociedad, that of the 2021 edition is scheduled for next Saturday against FC Barcelona – Athletic Club de Bilbao plunged back into the championship. The winner of the Spanish Supercup welcomed his neighbor from Vitoria-Gasteiz, Deportivo Alavés, on the occasion of the 30th day. Tenth, the Leones could gain two places in case of success. Opposite, the red lantern needed a result to continue believing in the maintenance, eight days from the end.

It was Depor who thought they would open the scoring before the break, but Joselu’s joy was short-lived because Lucas Pérez, back as holder for the first time since February 27, was out of play and caught by VAR (44th ). In the second act, it was again Joselu who stood out, offering a goal ball to Florian Lejeune. The Frenchman did not tremble, but slightly advanced he was in turn signaled in an offside position (57th). At the end of the match, Fernando Pacheco prevented Nuñez (83rd) then Berenguer (88th) from offering three points to Bilbao. The two teams parted back to back (0-0) and each took one point. Bilbao climbed to 9th place. Alavés went from the 20th to the 19th, to three maintenance units.

