Liga NOS: Sporting CP takes its distance

Winner of the Coupe de la Ligue this weekend, Sporting CP updated their schedule in Liga NOS on Tuesday evening. And the Leões regained their distance at the top of the standings, thanks to a success on the lawn of Boavista (0-2, 15th day).

Nuno Santos (24th), served by Nuno Mendes, and Pedro Porro (77th) scored the goals of the Lisbon victory. Ruben Amorim’s men are now four points ahead of second-placed FC Porto and six over third-placed Benfica. The fourth, Braga, won against Gil Vicente (1-0), on a goal from Iuri Medeiros.