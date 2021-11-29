Liga: Osasuna stumbles on Elche

At the end of the fifteenth day of Liga, Osasuna (11th, 19 pts) welcomed Elche (18th, 11 pts), this Monday evening, at the El Sadar stadium in Pamplona. Two formations in great difficulty in recent weeks. Defeated by Atlético de Madrid (0-1), the Gorritxoak, authors of an interesting start to the season, remained on three consecutive defeats in the league but could return to the first part of the table in case of victory. Equally worrying dynamic for the Franjiverdes, currently relegated and beaten three times in the last four meetings.

In the end, neither of the two teams managed to get the best of the other and they separated on a score of parity (1-1). Ante Budimir had prematurely opened the scoring from the penalty spot (1-0, 7th). But Fidel Chaves quickly put his team back in the game (19th). This no one works for anyone. Osasuna remains stuck in the soft stomach and misses the opportunity to get closer to European places. Elche remains first non-relegation thanks to a better goal difference than Cadiz.

