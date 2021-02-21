Liga: points split between Athletic and Villarreal

Interesting match in this 24th day of La Liga between Athletic and Villarreal which ended in a draw 1-1. Already scorer last Monday against Cadiz, Berenguer put it back, equalizing before the break (44th) and responding to the opening scoring of Gerard Moreno (16th).

In the standings, the two teams do not advance much. After a nice recovery, the Basques are treading water with this 10th place. The Yellow Submarine is 4 ranks above with 8 more points, and aims more than ever for a European qualification.