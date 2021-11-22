Liga: Rayo quietly beats Mallorca

Rayo Vallecano easily won against Real Mallorca (3-1) on Monday, closing the 14th day of La Liga. Sergi Guardiola (16th) opened the scoring in this part before Alvaro Garcia (20th) made the break quickly enough. Oscar Trejo offered a relatively quiet end to the game for the Mardrilènes by converting a penalty on the hour mark (63rd).

In the last moments of the meeting, Abdon (89th) saved the honor by closing the gap without being able to change the fate of his team. After their defeat against Real Madrid (1-2), Rayo resumed its forward march and repositioned itself in 6th place in the Spanish championship, three points ahead of FC Barcelona, ​​7th. Mallorca confirms its difficulties and continues for its part a 6th game without a win in La Liga.

