Liga: Real Madrid defeated at home by promoted Cadiz

Real Madrid lost this Saturday at home against Cadiz for the 6th day of La Liga. Surprisingly feverish, the Merengues saw domineering visitors open the scoring quickly thanks to Lozano (0-1) and never found the solution to return to this meeting.

On behalf of this 6th day of La Liga, Real Madrid found the promoted Cadiz who had eliminated him in the Copa del Rey one evening in December 2015 on the green carpet after the error of Rafael Benitez, who had aligned a player under the blow a suspension. A match and reunion for Real to keep its current good momentum. Leaders in the standings before the start of the match, the Merengue were therefore attacking a valiant Cadiz team which made an interesting start to the championship. Especially since it was important for Zinedine Zidane’s men to build up their confidence before hosting Shakhtar on Tuesday night for their first Champions League match this season.

And if there was one man to follow this afternoon on the Madrid side, except the indestructible Karim Benzema, it was the young Vinicius Junior, author of the last two openings for Real in his last two matches. To reiterate these recent performances, the French tactician had to work without Carvajal, Diaz, Hazard, Odegaard, and Odriozola, all five absent for this meeting. The French tactician opted for a fairly classic 4-3-3 with in particular the tenure of Nacho instead of Carvajal. Varane and Benzema were well established, unlike Ferland Mendy left on the bench. On the other hand, the visitors opted for a 4-2-3-1. Note the tenure of Alvaro Negredo at the forefront of the attack.

Real surprised at the start

And as surprising as it may seem, it was the promoted and his 35-year-old striker who obtained the first dangerous opportunity of the meeting in the second minute of play. On a bad recovery from Kroos, the Spaniard, from a cross shot, deceived the Belgian goalkeeper but Sergio Ramos intervened in front of his line to prevent the opening of the scoring. Real Madrid had a complicated start to the match, the fault of a Cadiz team that came with good intentions. The well-conducted counter-attacks of the promoted several times suggested good things (14th, 15th). The visitors ended up being rewarded shortly after the quarter-game play through Anthony Lozano who deceived Courtois with a clever prick (16th, 0-1). Trying to regain control of the match, the Madrilenians tried from afar on several occasions, to no avail (24th, 25th). The first scorer of the day was not far from offering a second goal to his team but lacked lucidity in the last gesture (30th).

Real could not do it in this first act like Thibaut Courtois, feverish in his outings (43rd). Back from the locker room, Zinedine Zidane decided to make big changes with the exits of Modric, Isco, Vasquez, and Ramos. Many risks taken by the coach of the Merengues who saw his team have control of the ball, while remaining surprisingly muddled in the transmissions like a Benzema very uninspired in this match. Just entering the game with twenty minutes to go, Luka Jovic only needed one minute to score. But it was without counting on the intervention of the referee who signaled an offside position at the start of the action and therefore canceled this equalization (80th). A lack of success which was added to many inaccuracies and Real lost in this match after seeing a heavy strike from Benzema find the opposing amount in the last minutes (82nd). In the standings, the Madrilenians temporarily retain first place but could see Barça come back to their height in the event of victory at Getafe this Saturday night. The promoted one gets on the second step.