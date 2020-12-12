Liga: Real Madrid dominate Atlético in the derby

In this shock of the 13th day of La Liga, Real Madrid received Atlético de Madrid this Saturday evening on the lawn of the Alfredo di Stéfano stadium. Fourth with six points behind the Colchoneros, in the lead with one game less, the Merengues did not really have the right to make mistakes in this derby. And at home, Zinedine Zidane’s men did the job (2-0).

In the first half, Casemiro opened the scoring by heading a corner kicked by Kroos (15th, 1-0). The players of Casa Blanca pushed and on a strike from Carvajal which crashed on the post, the unfortunate Oblak scored against his camp from the back (63rd, 2-0). Diego Simeone’s men did not return. A victory that allowed Real Madrid to take third place, while Atlético remained on the throne.

