Liga: Real Madrid sinks Espanyol and takes the leader’s chair alone

At the end of a controlled match, the Merengues prevail by the smallest of margins against Espanyol (1-0). Casemiro, inspired by Benzema, frees Real, who are now two steps ahead of Barça in the standings.

As part of the 32nd day of Liga, Espanyol hosted Real Madrid at the Estadi Cornellà-El Prat. In crisis and close to relegation, the Catalan club sacked Abelardo on Saturday and inducted his sporting director Francisco Joaquín Pérez Rufete as interim coach until the end of the season. For their part, the victorious Merengues of Mallorca (2-0) last Wednesday, wanted to continue their good streak and especially take advantage of the draw obtained by Barça Saturday in Vigo (2-2) to seize the leader’s chair alone. For this poster, Rufete lined up a 4-42 with the duo Raul de Tomas and Wu Lei at the forefront. On the Merengues side, Zinedine Zidane opted for a similar scheme and notably established Isco in the midfield. In the first minutes, the Casa Blanca was moved by an enterprising Catalan formation.

Wu Lei overflowed right side and centered for Darder whose flat foot was countered by Carvajal (2nd). Real reacted five minutes later with an awesome lob attempt by Casemiro well mastered by Diego Lopez (7th). After a slow start, Zidane’s men went on the offensive. On a free kick, Kroos found Casemiro in the area whose volley was caught by the head by Ramos who did not fit (10th). The Espanyol in difficulty in the game still managed to give cold sweats to his opponent as on a free kick from Embarba (20th) or even a beautiful shot at the entrance to the surface of Wu Lei who was spinning just above (24th).

Real Madrid never stops

Just after half an hour of play, Real Madrid pushed to open the scoring but the shot from Benzema was deflected in a corner by Diego Lopez (35th). Just before the break, the Merengues opened the scoring. Marcelo alerted Ramos who deviated for Benzema whose brilliant heel found Casemiro who adjusted Diego Lopez closely (0-1, 45th). When he returned from the locker room, Karim Benzema failed to find his way to the nets. On a nice cross from Isco, the French striker straightened his ball well but did not worry Diego Lopez (50th).

After the hour, Zidane injected new blood with the entries of Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo (63rd). The Merengues mastered their subject but remained under the threat of Espanyol. On a free kick, Raul de Tomas forced Courtois to work (65th). Less flamboyant than usual, Zidane’s protégés were content to manage their advance. Thanks to its 21st success of the season, Real Madrid alone took control of La Liga with two points ahead of FC Barcelona.

Find the La Liga ranking here.

