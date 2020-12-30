Liga: Real Madrid stalls in Elche

For their last game of the year, Real Madrid faced Elche in La Liga Matchday 16. The Merengues could not do better than a draw (1-1).

After Atlético de Madrid’s success against Getafe earlier today, La Liga matchday 16 continued on Wednesday with this meeting between Elche (17th, 15 units) and Real Madrid (2nd, 32 points). On a series of six victories in all competitions, Casa Blanca had to continue to come back to the height of the Colchoneros. Opposite, the Franjiverdes, posted just in front of the red zone, wanted to take some air. To get the three points, Zinedine Zidane kept his 4-3-3 and Marcelo started. Jorge Almiron started on a 4-4-2 with Fidel on the left.

By monopolizing the ball from the first moments, the Merengues tried to make the difference, but Kroos’ header fled the frame (3rd). But we still had to be careful behind and Courtois had to win in particular on a shot from Rigoni (10th). However, the visitors dominated the proceedings and after the crossbar found by Marcelo (13th), the ball ended up in the net. Following a strike from Asensio out by Badia, Modric scored with a header (20th, 0-1). Now launched, Zinedine Zidane’s men pushed to take two goals in advance.

Badia impassable in the second half

While the former Lyonnais Benzema was not far from a new achievement this season (31st), the Merengues thought to get a penalty after a whistle from the referee for a possible hand from Victor Rodriguez, but the latter had touched the leather of the thigh (36th). Real Madrid therefore led at the break, but Elche did not surrender. Because on a free kick, Carvajal hooked Fernandez and offered a penalty to the premises. Fidel did not let this chance pass and equalized (52nd, 1-1). The counters reset, the Merengues were scared with a post from Boyé (63rd). A new warning for Sergio Ramos and his teammates.

However, after a weak time, the Madrilenians regained color and settled once again in the camp of Elche. Decisive in his goal, Badia saved the furniture in front of Carvajal (70th) and Ramos (71st). In lack of solutions, Real Madrid could not regain the advantage. And the score did not move any more. At Estadio Martínez Valero, the two teams parted with a score of 1-1. A result that was a little more business for the Franjiverdes who went fifteenth in the standings while the Merengues remained second, but with two points behind Atlético.