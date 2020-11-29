Home Sports football Liga: Real Sociedad and Villarreal back to back
Liga: Real Sociedad and Villarreal back to back

The 11th day of La Liga continued this Sunday evening. Real Sociedad, leaders at kick-off, hosted the Villarreal d’Unai Emery, 3rd in the standings. A match where you shouldn’t be late. From the 4th minute of play, Aritz Elustondo conceded a penalty after a foul on Estupinan. Gerard Moreno did not shake and adjusted Remiro, who started on the wrong side (6th). The premises did not fail to react quickly but Barrenetxea saw his first attempt inadvertently rejected by an opposing defender, before biting his fingers a second time after stumbling on Asenjo (21st).

The leader pushed and ended up being rewarded after half an hour of play by obtaining in turn a penalty that did not fail to transform Oyarzabal (34th). The two teams came back from the locker room with half-hearted intentions and neither managed to gain the upper hand in this meeting. This second period was much less dashing than the first, unlike the mistakes made which were omnipresent (27 mistakes). The two formations thus logically left on this sad draw (1-1). At ranking, the locals remain the leader, while the visitors keep their 3rd place.

