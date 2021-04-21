Liga: Sevilla climbs on the podium, Valencia sinks to Osasuna

Kick-off of the 32nd day of La Liga with two matches scheduled at 7pm: Levante-Sevilla and Osasuna-Valencia. The Sevillians had a good card to play on the lawn of the ninth place in the standings. In case of victory, the Andalusians could steal third place from FC Barcelona (but with two more matches). Mission accomplished thanks to an achievement signed by Youssef En-Nesyri. Seville climbed on the podium, Levante fell to 12th place.

The other match featured a soft-bellied duel. And after two consecutive draws, Valencia fell again. Despite a goal from Kevin Gameiro, the club lost 3-1, Javi Martinez, Jonathan Calleri and Roberto Torres having made the difference for Osasuna. In the standings, Valence remains 14th, while their hosts for the day have gained three places and are in 8th place.

Levante- Seville : 0-1 (En-Nesyri)

