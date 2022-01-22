Liga: Sevilla snatch a draw against Celta de Vigo

At the end of the afternoon, Sevilla FC received Celta Vigo at the Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium as part of the 22nd day of La Liga. The Andalusians, second in the standings at kick-off, were unbeaten at home. Facing them, the Galicians presented themselves as 12th in the championship and remained on a victory against Osasuna (2-0). The partners of Iago Aspas (10 goals in La Liga) had gleaned 15 of their 26 points on the road. In the first leg, Sevilla won (0-1) on the lawn of Vigo.

In the first half against the run of play, the players of Celta stunned the Sevillians with the 11th goal from Iago Aspas (40th) which occurred only a few minutes after the opener of the Argentinian international Franco Cervi (37th). Julen Lopetegui’s players came back well in the second half, also scoring their two goals in the space of three minutes thanks to Alejandro Gomez (71st) on a pass from new recruit Jesus Corona, then equalizing on a goal from Olivier Torres, another former FC Porto (74th). With this draw (2-2), the Sevillians therefore remain undefeated at home and second in the championship while Celta Vigo misses out on a good operation.