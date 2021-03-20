Liga: thanks to their goalkeeper Sevilla snatches a draw against Real Valladolid

Being able to return provisionally to six points behind the leader, Atlético de Madrid, Sevilla FC could keep a tiny hope of a title. For this, it was necessary to win against Real Valladolid (16th) on behalf of the 28th day of La Liga. Dominators in terms of possession, the Andalusians, however, did not manage to obtain many chances.

Worse, Julen Lopetegui’s team conceded a penalty which was transformed by Fabian Orellana (44th). Led 1-0, Sevilla pushed to the end and in the last seconds his goalkeeper Bono snatched the draw following a corner (90th +4). A 1-1 draw that allows the Andalusians to narrowly avoid defeat. Seville, however, is only eight points behind the leader.

La Liga standings