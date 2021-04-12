Liga: the nightmarish evening of Atlético de Madrid

While the title of champion of Spain extended its arms to them some time ago, the players of Atlético are no longer moving forward. On top of that, they lost two new players to injury this Sunday night.

A few weeks ago, if we were asked if there would be any suspense in La Liga, we would probably have said no. Even our eminent specialist at Foot Transfer market did not believe that the title in Spain could escape this Atlético so dashing and so successful. But ultimately, that’s what happens. Real Madrid are at a small point and FC Barcelona are two units away.

However, this Sunday evening, in Andalusia, on the field of Betis, the men of Cholo Simeone had the opportunity to give themselves a little air. Despite an opener from Carrasco (5th), they were joined a quarter of an hour later by the locals thanks to Tello (20th). The score will not change any more, but it is not the most alarming. If we take the last 10 meetings of the Colchoneros, we realize that they are no longer moving forward.

João Felix and Kieran Trippier on the flank

In La Liga, in its last ten outings, Atlético has won the bet only four small times (against Granada, Villarreal, Bilbao and Alavès). They also had four draws (against Levante, Real Madrid, Getafe and therefore Betis) and therefore two defeats (against Levante and against Sevilla FC). During this time, Luis Suarez’s teammates were also taken out of the Champions League by Chelsea (0-1; 0-2).

But that’s not all of the absolutely nightmarish evening they experienced this Sunday. In addition to the injury of Luis Suarez, absent for a few meetings, affected in the left leg, the Matelassiers also lost, in Andalusian lands, João Felix, released at the break, and Kieran Trippier, also affected, but at the end of the match ( 78th). We therefore wonder how they are going to dream of the title which was still open to them a few matches ago …