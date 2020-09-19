Liga: Valencia fall on the lawn of Celta de Vigo

Last week, Celta de Vigo started with a draw against Eibar (0-0) while Valencia beat Levante in the derby (4-2). The two teams met on behalf of the second day. And very quickly Iago Aspas opened the scoring for the Galician club thanks to a good service from Nolito (13th). A fanfare start for Vigo who took the lead at the break.

But upon returning from the locker room, Maxi Gomez took over a cross from Daniel Wass on the right and hit hard in the right corner (46th). But Celta regained the advantage on a free kick thanks to Iago Aspas, who scored twice (57th). With this 2-1 victory, Celta Vigo overtook their evening opponent.

