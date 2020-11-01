Home Sports football Liga: Valencia take a point against Getafe hard
Sportsfootball

By kenyan

It’s a light breath, but Valencia is finally breathing. On a series of three defeats in a row in the league, the cheered club stopped the bleeding by hanging the draw at home against Getafe (2-2), on the occasion of the 8th day of La Liga. More enterprising at the start of the match, it was the formation of José Bordalás, which was given opportunities by Nemanja Maksimovic (11th) and Mathias Olivera Miramontes (11th, 18th), but it was the Blanquinegros who took the lead. The very young Yunus Musah (17 years old) went up the field from his camp, before concluding full of lucidity (1-0, 22nd). Mathias Olivera Miramontes has created a last action before the break … without however finding the fault (42nd).

But Valencia decided to shoot themselves in the foot. Thierry Correia received a second yellow for a crude jersey pulling in the heart of the game (56th). And Cucho thought to take advantage of it right away, but Jaume Domenech intervened (58th). The incoming Angel then went with his volley, without catching the frame (80th). The inevitable finally arrived and Cucho pierced Domenech with opportunism (1-1, 87th), while Angel believed to deliver the fatal blow (2-1, 90th + 5). It was without counting the fault in full surface of Djene Dakonam (90th + 7), leading to the equalization of Carlos Soler (90th + 10). With this draw Valencia temporarily gains three places, Getafe remains eighth.

La Liga standings

