Liga: Villarreal hanging on Vigo

After the draw conceded by Bilbao against Levante (0-0), the fourteenth day of Liga continued, this Saturday at 2 p.m., with a poster between Celta (15th, 12 pts) and Villarreal (12th, 15 pts). Two teams in difficulty since the start of the season. At the Balaídos Stadium, the Célticos presented themselves in 4-3-3 with an attacking duo Aspas-Mina supported by the playing master Suarez. Orphan of the slightest victory in the last three days of La Liga, Celta remained despite everything on a draw snatched in the last seconds against Barça (3-3). For his part, the yellow submarine wanted to confirm his success gleaned against Getafe (1-0) just before the international break and could temporarily climb to 9th place in case of victory. For this match, Unai Emery lined up a 4-5-1 carried by Dia, present at the forefront of the attack.

In Vigo, if Eduardo Coudet’s men quickly took control of the game (58% possession of the ball in the first period), it was the Groguets who were the sharpest offensive (10 shots to 3 in the first act). And despite a post hit by the Celticos, Alberto Moreno ended up finding the fault shortly before the half hour mark (0-1, 27th). Upon returning from the locker room, Iago Aspas’ teammates kept up the pressure and would finally be rewarded through Brais Mendez, author of the equalizer (1-1, 72nd). In the last moments of the meeting, the score no longer changed and the two teams parted back to back. With this draw (1-1), Villarreal stagnates in 12th place before receiving the gang to Xavi, now at the head of FC Barcelona, ​​on the next day. For its part, Celta temporarily climbs to 14th place and will move on the lawn of Alavés on November 27.

The full La Liga standings

The scorers classification

The official line-ups at the kick-off

The XI of Celta de Vigo

Villarreal XI