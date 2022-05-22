Liga: Villarreal has Barça and goes to the Europa League Conference, Atlético completes the podium

Winner at Camp Nou (2-0) for the first time since 2008 on Sunday, Villarreal took 7th place in the final La Liga standings to confirm their place in the Europa League Conference. Bilbao, defeated in Seville (0-1), will not play Europe in 2022-2023. Atlético de Madrid completes the podium of the Spanish championship after its success on the lawn of Real Sociedad (2-1).

Unlike the Premier League, a little earlier in the day, or even Ligue 1 on Saturday, the suspense was not as unbearable in Spain at the kick-off of the last three matches of the 38th and last day of La Liga on the shots of 10 p.m. this Sunday. There too, unlike England and France, all the meetings did not take place at the same time, just like in Italy. After the end of the soap opera concerning the maintenance, where Mallorca and Cadiz did well at the expense of Granada, which accompanies Levante and Alavés at the lower level, it is the formations at the top of the table which closed this year 2021- 2022.

Six of the first eight teams in the ranking faced each other this Sunday, with only one real stake: the last qualifying ticket for the Europa League Conference, disputed at a distance between Villarreal, traveling to Camp Nou against Barça, and Athletic. Club, in Andalusia to challenge Sevilla FC. The big winners of the evening are none other than Unai Emery and his gang, who spoiled the end of the season for Xavi’s men by winning clinically in Barcelona (2-0). It must be said that Clément Lenglet and his partners, who probably already had their minds elsewhere, did not complicate Villarreal’s task too much.

Everything smiles at Villarreal, who is heading to C4

Everything went well during this evening for the club based in Valencia. Pedraza, deliciously served by Parejo, first rushed into the Catalan area before deceiving Ter Stegen with a cross shot (41st), after the former PSG Berchiche was denied a goal for a hand, after intervention of the VAR in Seville (27th). After the break, the evening took an even more enjoyable turn in front of the 54,000 spectators at Camp Nou when Traoré split a hideous full-axis throw into the box to give Gomez the break goal for the Yellow Submarine. (55th).

The entries of Dembélé or even Depay will not have changed anything. Especially since at Sanchez-Pizjuan, after a new goal this time denied to the former Marseillais Karim Rekik against Bilbao (53rd), Rafa Mir ended up giving victory to the Andalusians (68th). The perfect evening for the semi-finalist of the Champions League, who secures his 7th place guaranteeing him to play in the Europa League Conference next year.

Atlético finish ahead of Sevilla

The other, much lesser, issue of this evening concerned the top 4, or rather the final order of the latter. Despite its success, therefore, against Athletic Club (1-0), Sevilla FC fails at the foot of the La Liga podium. Because, during this time, Atlético de Madrid of Griezmann and Kondogbia, both holders, won on the lawn of Real Sociedad (2-1) to keep their third place. The Colchoneros, champions last year, thus finish two lengths behind the Blaugranas, ahead of Seville by only one small point.

The results of the evening in La Liga

FC Barcelona 0-2 Villarreal : Pedraza (41st), Gomez (55th)

Seville 1-0 Bilbao: Rafa Mir (68th)

Real Sociedad 1-2 Atletico de Madrid : Guridi (90th + 3) / De Paul (50th), Correa (68th)