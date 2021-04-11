Liga: Villarreal surprised at home by Osasuna

This La Liga Sunday started at 2 p.m. with this opposition between Villarreal, 6th before kick-off, and Osasuna, 14th. The goal for Unai Emery’s team was to win to move up to 5th place while Osasuna was looking to take the maximum points to validate his retention in the elite of Spanish football.

In the first period, no goal was scored and the two teams returned to the locker room with a goalless draw. 0-0 at the break. In the second half, the yellow submarine was surprised and was punished by Osasuna and Moncayola (64th). 1-0. But the partners of Francis Coquelin and Etienne Capoue, substitutes today, were quick to return to the score thanks to this counter-camp of David Garcia (70th). Four minutes later, Budimir allowed Osasuna to return to the front of the scoreboard (74th). 2 goals to 1, final score. Bad operation for Villarreal who saw his streak of three consecutive victories be stopped. No 5th place for the yellow submarine therefore which remained 6th while Osasuna climbed one place and climbed to 13th position.

