Liga: Villarreal walks on the lawn of Levante

While Real Madrid have failed to get the best of Getafe, Villarreal has at the same time largely imposed on the lawn of Levante (5-1), this Sunday evening. Postigo (9th) gave the advantage to the Yellow Submarine by scoring against his camp (9th) before the intractable Gerard Moreno made the break (13th).

If Malsa gave a little hope to his family by reducing the mark (21st), Chukweze, author of a double (63rd, 75th) and Vezo (72nd), who also deceived his own goalkeeper, sealed the victory of the men by Unai Emery. Villarreal (5th, 49 points) remains in a good position for Europe at the end of the season. Levante (9th, 38 points) remains stuck in the slack stomach of La Liga.

