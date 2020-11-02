Liga: Villarreal win against Valladolid

This Monday evening, two teams were on deck in La Liga. Indeed, Unai Emery’s Villarreal, sixth with 12 units, received Real Valladolid. A formation in bad shape since it was in last position in the championship before this match counting for the eighth day of La Liga.

Quickly, Villarreal opened the scoring thanks to Samuel Chukwueze (21st, 1-0), well served by Pedraza. Then, the Spanish club doubled the bet through Torres (2-0, 38th). A score that did not change until the break. And Unai Emery’s team had done the most because they won 2-0 in the end.