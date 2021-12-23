Liga: what’s wrong with Atlético de Madrid?

The Colchoneros will spend the holidays with this black series of four defeats in a row in La Liga on the clock. Decryption.

Last summer, as the new La Liga season was about to start, Spanish football fans were more or less unanimous on one point: Atlético de Madrid were the big favorites to repeat the title obtained in 2020/2021 . And for good reason, the Rojiblancos had retained almost all of their team, in addition to being reinforced with Rodrigo de Paul or Antoine Griezmann. A good dynamic, and a consequent quality workforce therefore; everything was there for the formation of Diego Simeone to be crowned champion of Spain again. The season is still far from over certainly, but with these 17 points behind the leader Merengue (who has one more game), it would take more than a miracle for Koke to lift the trophy at the end of May. There are many reasons for these difficulties, starting with the defensive sector.

In Diego Simeone’s 3-5-2, defense seems to be the real weak link in the team. Which may seem paradoxical, since since the arrival of Cholo on the bench more than ten years ago, the team has always been renowned for its defensive strength, whether individual or collective. Players like Felipe, Giménez, Mario Hermoso or even Savic, so good last year, are not really there this season. Individual errors are thus legion, and on many occasions, opposing attackers take advantage of marking errors or moments of deconcentration of the last colchoneros ramparts. The followers of Atleti will not necessarily be surprised, however, since last season already, on the second part, there were already some worrying signs, and the exploits of Jan Oblak on his line made it possible to win, or to save at the less, a lot of points.

A much more predictable game than last year

Another explanation, or at least element to take into account: Koke is alone in the middle. Most of the time, the Spaniard is lined up as the only truly axial player, with more attacking profiles like Thomas Lemar or Rodrigo de Paul in front of him. Already he is not a defensive midfielder by profession, he must cover a lot of ground in front of the defense and inevitably, he lets things pass, which puts the defense a little exposed. And behind, he is no longer so lucid with the ball. Many feel that with a player like Kondogbia or even a repositioning of Marcos Llorente to his base position alongside Koke, Atlético would be a little less feverish.

The offensive sector is not necessarily problematic. Even if there is always this recurring controversy over the rather meager use of João Félix, the offensive players are rather level. Matheus Cunha is adapting well, Antoine Griezmann was on the upswing before his injury and Angel Correa is still responding. Less lucidity in the face of goal perhaps, but we can not say that the main concern colchonero is the attack today. We must also note that last year, Diego Simeone surprised everyone with his 3-5-2, he who was unconditional 4-4-2 flat. A new system that had destabilized the other La Liga teams, who have now had time to study the workings and mechanisms of this device. We see in particular that certain connections and certain trademarks, such as the debuffs of Marcos Llorente on the right side or the lethal raises of Mario Hermoso on the left are much better neutralized than last year.

Has Simeone lost his group?

More worrying than these tactical issues that can always be resolved, especially with a group of such quality, it is the information which comes from certain rather reliable media and which evokes problems between Diego Simeone and part of the workforce. Some players, including Luis Suarez, would not really appreciate the behavior of the Argentine coach, who does not hesitate to shout at his troops for example. Hence the incident during the match against Sevilla, where the Uruguayan insulted his coach when he was replaced. We can not yet speak of a mutineer against the Cholo, especially since these few refractory would be a minority in the locker room, but difficult to remobilize a team in these conditions.

The ransom of glory will say some, especially because historically Atlético used to advance players so that they become references within the club, and not recruit players already considered as stars, l ‘Uruguayan being a very good example. Should we sound the alarm bell? Probably not yet, because Atlético is ultimately only two points away from a potential qualifying place in the Champions League, the club’s main objective. And in the past, how many times have we heard phrases like “end of cycle for Simeone” before the Argentinian coach managed to find solutions. Always supported by a large part of his audience, the Argentinian tactician still has a lot of leeway in front of him …