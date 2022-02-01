Ligue 1: a very weakened OL overthrows OM!

OM could put OL out of the race, or almost OL, in the race for the podium this evening. Times have changed since their last unfinished confrontation on November 21 (14th day), caused by this famous bottle of water thrown at Dimitri Payet. The two teams met in a Groupama Stadium empty of supporters. In this strange atmosphere, and with nine points ahead of the rival, Sampaoli deprived himself of Milik at the kick-off, favoring Payet at the forefront and Luis Henrique on the left side. Opposite, the Lyonnais, deprived of Kadewere and Da Silva suspended, Aouar and Denayer injured, Paqueta still in selection, Slimani on the start, and the latest arrivals Ndombélé and Faivre unavailable for this meeting to be replayed, did not make the weight. Hampered by Marseille’s passing circuits and the intensity of the pressing, they quickly found themselves behind. On a corner taken from the same place where two and a half months earlier he collapsed hit by the projectile, Payet found the victorious header at the near post of Guendouzi (0-1, 10th). There was certainly this departure behind the defense of Gusto (13th) but the Gones had the greatest difficulty in unbalancing a much superior collective. Guendouzi was even close to doubling (18th), while Lirola, alone against Lopes, made the wrong choice by wanting to play it collectively (32nd). Gusto also needed an effective return to Guendouzi’s feet to avoid the break before the break (36th).

This second goal did not come either when they returned from the locker room, but the danger always approached a little closer for Lirola (46th), Guendouzi (57th) and especially Ünder (68th). Until then, Lyon had only responded with an attempted lob from Cherki from 60 meters (61st). It was the entry of Moussa Dembélé, sick all week, who woke up OL’s game. With a real tip in front, the difference was immediately felt. Caleta-Car poorly secured his back pass but Pau Lopez saved his own twice in front of the former Colchonero and Caqueret (71st). Shaqiri also raised his voice and after two off-target attempts (71st, 73rd), he equalized with a header from this excellent cross from Gusto (1-1, 76th). Tied on the scoreboard a quarter of an hour from the end, the meeting became a little crazy. Dembélé, again, narrowly missed his header (79th), then his attempt at an acrobatic return (86th). Caqueret prevented him Harit from arming his strike at the entrance to the surface (81st). There was a knockout smell in the air. Shaqiri also found Dembélé in depth, who offered himself a festival on Saliba before beating Pau Lopez with a dive (2-1, 89th). OL offer themselves an unexpected and stunning success, and above all, come back to within six points of OM.