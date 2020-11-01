Home Sports football Ligue 1: AS Monaco recovers after Lyon and corrects Bordeaux
Sportsfootball

Ligue 1: AS Monaco recovers after Lyon and corrects Bordeaux

By kenyan

Without real opposition, the Monegasques made short work of a dying Gironde formation (4-0). Kevin Volland took the opportunity to score a double.

On the occasion of the ninth day of Ligue 1, AS Monaco welcomed the Girondins de Bordeaux to Louis-II. Niko Kovac’s men, slapped in Lyon last Sunday (4-1), wanted to wash away the affront this afternoon. On the Girondin side, we were clearly aiming for the top 5 in the ranking if successful in the Principality. For this Sunday afternoon poster, ASM presented itself in 4-3-3 with the trio Gelson Martins, Wissam Ben Yedder, Kevin Volland at the forefront. Jean-Louis Gasset opted for a 4-2-3-1 with the only Hwang in attack. The former coach of AS Saint-Etienne also established Hatem Ben Arfa.

It was not until the 19th minute to see the first opportunity of the match. Well launched by Adli, Hwang saw his counter strike come back to Oudin but Lecomte intervened in front of the Bordeaux player. Three minutes later, ASM got its first chance of the match but Ben Yedder’s shot was deflected for a corner (22nd). Kovac’s men got a logical penalty four minutes later following a Ben Yedder header deflected from the hand by Pablo. The Monegasque striker did not tremble and transformed the sentence (1-0, 28th).

AS Monaco has an offensive festival

AS Monaco made the break two minutes later. Ben Yedder shifted Aguilar to the right which centered for Gelson Martins. The Portuguese winger threw himself in and deceived Costil (2-0, 30th). Bordeaux took the water and Monaco scored a third goal a minute later. Ben Yedder on the left distilled an excellent cross for Volland whose header adjusted Costil (3-0, 31st). After returning from the locker room, Jean-Louis Gasset tried to breathe new life into the game with the start of Briand, De Préville and Zerkane (46th). However, insufficient to confuse the Monegasques and Kevin Volland, on a corner hit by Gelson Martins, again requested Costil (56th).

AS Monaco delivered the coup de grace a few minutes later. Ben Yedder made a superb shift for Gelson Martins whose center found Volland who catapulted the leather into the net (4-0, 58th). With this significant advantage, Niko Kovac’s men calmly managed the end of the match. Sofiane Diop took the opportunity to solicit Costil with a nice shot (74th). Thanks to this fourth success of the season, AS Monaco climbed to seventh place in the standings.

Find the Ligue 1 ranking here.

