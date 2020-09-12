Home Sports football Ligue 1: AS Saint-Etienne goes on well and offers Strasbourg
Ligue 1: AS Saint-Etienne goes on well and offers Strasbourg

By kenyan

After a rather engaged match, Claude Puel’s men won (2-0) against Strasbourg. Bouanga and Camara allow the Greens to come back up to OGC Nice at the top of Ligue 1.

On the occasion of the third day of Ligue 1, AS Saint-Etienne hosted the Racing Club de Strasbourg Alsace in Geoffroy-Guichard. Already victorious for their first at home of the season against Lorient (2-0), the Greens could seize the leader’s place in the championship if successful tonight. To achieve this, Claude Puel aligned a 4-2-3-1 with the same eleven victorious against the Merlus. On the Strasbourg side, the urgency was already in place following the two defeats conceded against Lorient (3-1) and Meinau against Nice (0-2).

Thierry Laurey relied on a 5-4-1 with the only Ajorque in the lead. The Alsatians obtained the first opportunity of the match by Zohi but his shot was well captured by Moulin (6th). Very enterprising in the first quarter of an hour, the Racing players missed the opening goal. Waris, well served by Lala, saw his head deflected by Moulin hitting the crossbar (12th). A big opportunity that woke up the Stéphanois and Nordin unleashed a nice shot rejected by Kamara (15th).

Bouanga puts the Greens in orbit

The two teams put a lot of impact in the duels and the game was noticeably choppy. Just before the break, Aouchiche on a free kick gave Kamara a cold sweat (42nd). Back from the locker room, Zohi at six meters once again called on Moulin, but the Stéphanois porter remained vigilant (51st). ASSE, which prematurely lost Nordin on a penalty, obtained a penalty for a hand from Djiku in the box (55 ‘). Denis Bouanga did not tremble and allowed the Greens to open the scoring (1-0, 57th).

The pace of the meeting fell somewhat after the opening of the Saint-Etienne score and Claude Puel decided to breathe new blood with the entries De Rivera and Youssouf in particular (71st). At the end of the match, Chahiri tried his luck from afar but could not find the frame (77th). The Greens made the break five minutes later. Bouanga on the right was having a festival and distilled caviar for Camara who propelled the ball into the net (2-0, 82nd). Thanks to this second success of the season, AS Saint-Etienne joined OGC Nice at the top of Ligue 1.

