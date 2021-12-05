Ligue 1: Claude Puel fired by AS Saint-Étienne

Arrived in 2019 on the bench of AS Saint-Étienne, Claude Puel was laid off after the catastrophic start of the season of the Greens, last in Ligue 1, and a last rout against Rennes (0-5) in the league.

Claude Puel’s adventure in Saint-Etienne is almost over. Appointed following the poor results of his predecessor, Ghislain Printant, Claude Puel managed to keep the Greens in Ligue 1 during the 2019-20 season before achieving a convincing performance last season and an eleventh place acquired at the end for fiscal year 2020-21. However, AS Saint-Étienne saw a more than complicated start to the 2021-2022 season with a place in Ligue 1 and only 12 points on the clock.

The complete classification of Ligue 1

After the defeat at home against Nice (0-3), on September 25, the management of the club was already thinking of separating from Claude Puel in order to put an end to the bad series of the club. But the draw obtained in the last minutes during the derby against OL (1-1) had allowed Puel to be retained. And even if, after a big slap received in Starsbourg (1-5), on October 17, the Greens had regained some colors by chaining 4 games without defeat, including 2 successes in a row, they fell back into their pitfalls with 3 consecutive defeats . The last debacle suffered against Rennes, this Sunday (0-5), at Geoffroy Guichard, ended his suspension. Its management of executives, like the departure of Stéphane Ruffier and that of Mathieu Debuchy, was also not unanimous internally.

Pascal Dupraz and David Guion targeted

Still under contract with ASSE until next June, the 60-year-old technician was therefore laid off, as specified in the press release from the green club published this Sunday, after a crisis meeting on the side of Saint-Étienne. “This Sunday, the Executive Chairman of AS Saint-Étienne, took the decision to withdraw from Mr. Claude Puel, until further notice, the management of the professional team”, specifies the press release.

To ensure the interim, the club decided to name Laurent Huard and Razik Nedder, winner of the Gambardella Cup with the young people, according to several sources. On a longer-term vision, the names of David Guion (former coach of Reims), former director of the ASSE training center, or Pascal Dupraz have already been mentioned. With a ratio of 1.15 point average per match, Claude Puel (26 wins, 23 draws and 38 defeats in 88 games) is the second coach with the lowest ratio in the history of ASSE coaches who have coached more 50 games, behind Ellie Baup, during his first stint on the bench of the Forez club (1994-1996), with 0.99 pt / game.

This Sunday, the Executive Chairman of AS Saint-Étienne took the decision to withdraw from Mr. Claude Puel, until further notice, the management of the professional team. pic.twitter.com/wquxzHs5hn – AS Saint-Étienne (@ASSEofficiel) December 5, 2021