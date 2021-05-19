HomeSportsfootballLigue 1: Clément Turpin elected best referee of the season
Sportsfootball

Ligue 1: Clément Turpin elected best referee of the season

By kenyan

The 2020-2021 season is coming to an end since the 38th day of Ligue 1 must be played on Sunday evening, with the ten matches starting at 9 p.m. But for its part, the National Union of Professional Footballers is already awarding the season’s prizes. Regarding the referees, the UNFP put an end to the suspense this Wednesday evening.

At the whistle in 18 Ligue 1 matches this season, 39-year-old referee Clément Turpin was elected best referee of this year, while Cyril Gringore is him the best assistant referee.

