Ligue 1: end clap for Vitorino Hilton

A page is turning for Ligue 1. At the end of his contract with the MHSC since June 30, Vitorino Hilton has not received a proposal to extend one last time with the Hérault club. The Brazilian central defender has therefore decided to end his career. The main protagonist announced it this Thursday via his account Instagram.

After twenty four years as a professional, Hilton has won the title of champion of France twice (2010 with OM and 2012 with Montpellier). The man with 512 games in Ligue 1 could opt for a retraining process at the MHSC. President Laurent Nicollin recently presented him with a post-career plan. It remains to be seen whether the person concerned will take this orientation or not …

