Ligue 1: FC Nantes lives again in Angers for the premiere of Antoine Kombouaré, Rennes tilts against ASSE

For the first on the bench of Antoine Kombouaré, FC Nantes went to win in Angers with a score of 3-1. For its part, Stade Rennais lost against AS Saint-Etienne (0-2). Otherwise, Nîmes and Strasbourg also won three points, respectively against Dijon and Metz.

A trip to Maine-et-Loire to start. Appointed coach of FC Nantes a few days ago to replace Raymond Domenech, Antoine Kombouaré led his team for the first time this Sunday against the SCO, on the occasion of the 25th day of Ligue 1. With the mission of raising the bar, the Canaries remaining in 16 matches without success in all competitions. Opposite, the Angevins, also in the hard league (1 success in the last 6 matches of L1), wanted to recover.

Canaries finally breathe

While Raymond Domenech has never managed to thrill Nantes supporters, Antoine Kombouaré could quickly smile at him at Stade Raymond-Kopa. Although shifted by Blas, Simon opened the scoring with a nice cross strike (4th, 0-1). Boosted, the Canaries found wings and Louza doubled the penalty (7th, 0-2). But nothing was done. If Lafont shone by taking the penalty from Boufal, the referee gave the penalty to the SCO since Girotto had entered the box too early. Mangani took the ball and scored (33rd, 1-2).

With this short lead, the Nantes suffered and the Angevin pressure was more and more important in the second half. While Mangani missed the equalizer (47th), Boufal found him the crossbar (49th). Stéphane Moulin’s men insisted but the second goal did not come … The Canaries scored their third by Bamba (86th, 1-3). In search of success since November 8, FC Nantes returned to victory but remained 18th. A more than successful first for Antoine Kombouaré.

Rennes surprised by ASSE, Nîmes leaves the last place in Dijon

In the other matches of this multiplex, Stade Rennais hosted AS Saint-Etienne at Roazhon Park, with the aim of winning to consolidate its fifth place. The Greens wanted them to continue to give themselves a little air. In the first period, Bouanga unblocked the situation with a precise cross shot (27th, 0-1). After the break, Nordin scored the goal of the break after a perfectly conducted counterattack (71st, 0-2). Claude Puel’s Greens therefore surprised Rennes, who had a fourth game without a win in L1.

At the Stade Gaston Gérard, Dijon and Nîmes crossed swords for a duel of poorly classified, the Dijonnais occupying the 19th place while the Crocos were last. Thanks to a goal from Ripart and another from Eliasson, the visitors pocketed the three points (2-0) to leave their place of red lantern to the DFCO, which ended the meeting at ten after the expulsion of Sammaritano. Finally, Metz and Strasbourg thought to leave back to back but Thomasson offered the victory to his family (2-1).

The Ligue 1 ranking here.

The 3 p.m. results:

Angers SCO 1- 3 FC Nantes : Mangani (33rd sp); Simon (4th), Louza (7th sp), Bamba (86th)

Dijon FCO 0- 2 Nîmes Olympic : Ripart (76th), Eliasson (87th)

FC Metz 1- 2 RC Strasbourg Alsace : Delaine (17th); Thomasson (33rd, 84th)

Stade Rennais FC 0-2 AS Saint-Etienne : Bouanga (27th), Nordin (71st)