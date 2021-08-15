Ligue 1: how OM collapsed

OM, as in Montpellier, showed two faces. This time it was the other way around. A first period under control and a collapse in the second. Here’s why.

From a feeling of bad luck in Montpellier at half-time before a turnaround to obtain a final victory at the end of its strength, Olympique de Marseille collapsed this Sunday evening against Girondins de Bordeaux who, honestly, hadn’t shown much in the first act and that ended up more than logically led.

In this first period, we found the OM of the second in Montpellier, twirling, incandescent, playful and above all who mastered his subject. Even before the two goals (the first from Cengiz Ünder and the second from Dimitri Payet decidedly in great shape this season). But, without explanation, as soon as the resumption, the players of Sampaoli collapsed.

” There are episodes in the match, which means that we can find responsibilities “

The Bordelais, who had not been at all dangerous until then, ended up finding the fault in two relatively innocuous movements. Finally, in any case the first where Mandanda is not exempt from all reproaches. The second is following a set piece and a second ball well negotiated by Rémi Oudin. At a press conference, Jorge Sampaoli explained what he said had happened.

” Those first fifteen minutes, we thought we were in control; the rival on this lucky opportunity to close the gap, there is confusion and they equalized. We tried to win in vain, we have to learn from that. All teams are capable of scoring and when you lose control, things like that happen. There are episodes in the game, which means that we can find responsibilities. You have to remember that when you have control you have less fatigue. In first we lost the ball a lot quickly and we did not manage to break through their block. We always try to play in the camp, there is always more fatigue than when we play low block, we will see him again during the season “, He explained to the media. Next week, in Nice, we will have to be consistent over two halves.