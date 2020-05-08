Ligue 1: Kylian Mbappé claims trophy for Wissam Ben Yedder

With the premature end of the season, the Professional Football League also had to look at the ranking of scorers, and that of smugglers. On Thursday, the LFP delivered its verdict and it was PSG player Kylian Mbappé who was named top scorer of the elite with 18 goals, at the expense of Wissam Ben Yedder, author of the same number of goals. “Paris Saint-Germain’s Number 7 has scored 18 goals in 20 league games this season. He is ahead of Monaco’s Wissam Ben Yedder, who also scored 18 goals but was second because he scored less in the game than Kylian Mbappé (15 times against 18)”The League said in its statement at the time.

But for his part, the 2018 World Champion doesn’t seem to agree. On his Twitter account, the Bondy native posted a message announcing that the AS Monaco centre-forward also deserved a trophy. “Thank you all for your messages. I think Wissam also deserves a trophy, as it was in the Premier League last season to reward his year…”, wrote Kylian Mbappé. Indeed, last season in the Premier League, Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mané and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang had all won the Golden Shoe thanks to their 22 goals.