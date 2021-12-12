Ligue 1: Lille held in check by Lyon

In an electric atmosphere and a damaged lawn, LOSC and OL parted in a goalless draw (0-0), despite Lille domination at the end of the match.

A clash between two leaders in difficulty for the first deadline of this Sunday counting for the 18th day of Ligue 1. The LOSC received the Olympique Lyonnais in Pierre-Mauroy to continue its good series: the Mastiffs (11th) had not lost any more in official competition since the end of October (5 wins, 3 draws) and could recover temporarily in European places, just as the Gones (13th and 1 game late) had a more complicated series: three matches without the slightest success between the championship and the Europa League. Deprived of Paqueta (suspended) and Denayer (injured), Peter Bosz wanted to strengthen his defensive sector with a 3-4-3, with Lukeba’s second start in L1 alongside Boateng and Da Silva, while Dembélé became captain of the afternoon despite the presence of Aouar. Jocelyn Gourvennec was confident in the usual 4-4-2 with just two changes from the win at Wolfsburg in midweek, as Bamba and Djalo replaced Gudmundsson and Reinildo respectively.

Used to transitional football, Lille did not hesitate to set foot on the ball from the start, bringing danger into the opposing area on centers, which did not find takers. Lyon then recovered over the course of the meeting, thus obtaining the first opportunity of the meeting through Moussa Dembélé (10th), not far from finding the framework of Ivo Grbic. It was not until the end of the half hour of play to see the offensive doublet Yilmaz-David to show himself: the Turkish saw his recovery pass over the goals of Lopes (24th, followed by the Canadian, whose attempt s’ was stolen on the left (28th). Following a problem in the thigh, Henrique had to leave his teammates prematurely, replaced by Emerson. Served by Castello Lukeba, Houssem Aouar eliminated two players from an oriented control followed by a inside the foot placed, a few centimeters from the small left net Lille (44th).

Lille sharper against / Lyon can thank Lopes

Coming back from the locker room after a shy first act, the pace was a little higher on both sides. This time, it was the Lyonnais who used their projection capacity to surprise the opponent against, badly concluded by Dembélé (50th). However, the poor condition of the lawn did not benefit the good game, causing technical inaccuracies, slips and even the injury of the Brazilian piston in the first period. Despite this, the northern club procured several quick attacks as usual, thanks to the two Jonathans in the corridors (Ikoné and Bamba). The first found Burak in the axis of the surface, but his strike in one touch was deflected by the firm hand of Lopes (68th), who saved his defense deceived by the hidden pass of the former Parisian. The Portuguese goalkeeper disgusted the 36-year-old striker a few minutes later after a good job from David (72nd).

The closer the second half drew to its end, the more the two teams attacked from one side or the other, with very little fighting in the midfield. Burak Yilmaz had almost taken advantage of a passivity of the central Lyon hinge to provoke Lopes and obtain a penalty, first whistled by Mr. Delerue before the VAR detected an illegal position of number 9 (80th), also canceling the card yellow addressed to the last rampart. Alone at the far post, Gabriel Gudmundsson saw his recovery on Yilmaz’s very beautiful low-level center pass well above Lyon’s goals (86th). During the five minutes of added time, the Swedish side missed another clear opportunity at the entrance to the goal area (90th + 3). The 22 players left with a goalless draw after a very choppy meeting (8 yellow cards, including 6 for OL), without any change in the standings for the two teams.

The classification of Ligue 1