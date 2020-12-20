Ligue 1: LOSC and PSG back to back

To end this 16th day of Ligue 1 on a high note, LOSC faced Paris Saint-Germain at Stade Pierre-Mauroy. Leaders before the launch of this round but second at the kickoff following OL’s victory in Nice on Saturday, the Mastiffs wanted to regain their place on the throne. Opposite, the Parisians could also grab this first place, but we had to beat Christophe Galtier’s team.

In this XXL shock, neither team managed to gain the upper hand (0-0). Dominators in possession, the Parisians failed to shake the nets. Christophe Galtier’s players, who got more opportunities, stumbled on Keylor Navas and his defense. Despite everything, this draw does the business of LOSC which regains its first place. PSG remains third.

The Ligue 1 ranking here.