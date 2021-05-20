Ligue 1, LOSC: Burak Yilmaz elected player of the month for April

While Ligue 1 will end this Sunday with the 38th and final day, the UNFP unveiled on Thursday the name of the best player of the month of April. Thanks to his magnificent performances with LOSC, the Turkish Burak Yilmaz was rewarded.

The 35-year-old scored two goals and provided two assists in four Ligue 1 games in April, including that important double against Olympique Lyonnais at Groupama Stadium.

We allow ourselves to take a short break in the UNFP 2021 Trophies ceremony to announce the Player of the Month for April of @ Ligue1UberEats… A clue ? 🇹🇷Burak Yilmaz, congratulations ✨#TropheesUNFP pic.twitter.com/OsuZtUvQ0N – UNFP (@UNFP) May 20, 2021