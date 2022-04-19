Ligue 1: Milik back in the OM group against Nantes

After their defeat at the Parc des Princes against PSG, OM host FC Nantes as part of the 33rd day of Ligue 1. The Phocaeans will want to find the way to victory and regain a larger margin on their closest pursuer Stade Rennais.

2nd in the championship, OM can count on the return of Arkadiusz Milik after his injury contracted during the international break. On the other hand, Cengiz Ünder is absent. He left at the break in Paris, feeling a little discomfort.

The OM group:

Lopez, Mandanda, Ngapandouetnbu – Lirola, Peres, Caleta-Car, Saliba, Kolasinac – Rongier, Guendouzi, Kamara, Gueye, Gerson, Targhalline – Luis Henrique, Dieng, Payet, Harit, Milik, Bakambu, Ben Seghir

𝘽𝙖𝙘𝙠 𝙩𝙤 𝙗𝙪𝙨𝙞𝙣𝙚𝙨𝙨 🇵🇱👉 𝙇𝙚 𝙜𝙧𝙤𝙪𝙥𝙚 summoned by coach Sampaoli for #OMFCN tomorrow at@orangevelodromewith the return of@arekmilik9 ! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/dVpWhu6BSf – Olympique de Marseille (@OM_Officiel) April 19, 2022

