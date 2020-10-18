Ligue 1: Monaco idles against Montpellier, Nantes finally wins

Quickly outnumbered after the exclusion of Savanier, Monaco rowed to hang a 1-1 draw at home against Montpellier. At the same time, Angers and Metz parted with the same score while Nantes finally found the way to victory by beating Brest 3-1.

After OL’s precious victory in Strasbourg, the 7th day of Ligue 1 continued with three matches starting at 3 p.m. There was in particular the meeting between European suitors to Louis II where Monaco received Montpellier. After a hectic week where 12 cases of Covid-19 were announced before dropping down to two (Pedro Mendes and Der Zakarian), the MHSC was starting with difficulty. Deprived of the ball, the Montpellierains even wiped the direct red card for a dangerous foot from Savanier (19th). Helped by this fact of play, the ASM thought to quickly gain the upper hand by Ben Yedder, finally signaled in an offside position (25th). She controlled the debates but did not obtain any more situation until the break.

Mavididi came into play after returning from the locker room in place of Delort and opened the scoring on one of his first balls. He took advantage of an error by Sidibé, resisted the return of young Matsima, before deceiving Lecomte (0-1, 51st). Led but in numerical superiority, the Monegasques launched the assault on the opposing goal and ended up being rewarded with a penalty when Souquet hooked Martins. Omlin might touch the leather, Ben Yedder transformed the sentence (1-1, 70th). In an ascending phase, Kovac aligned the attackers but opportunities were scarce despite enormous territorial domination. The men of the Rock couldn’t snatch the victory and even saw the assistant referee’s flag saving them when Dolly escaped. This draw is another underperformance for ASM.

Nantes is relaunching

We now take the direction of Nantes, whose series of four games without a win began to threaten the position of Gourcuff. At the reception of Brest, the Canaries took the match by the right end, taking advantage of the Breton apathy of the first period to gain a definitive advantage. Kolo Muani finally released his personal counter after a lot of work from Coco (1-0, 16th). Also in legs, Blas doubled the stake of a nice solitary raid punctuated by a cross strike (2-0, 30th). The Tyzefs returned with better intentions in the second half, relaunching the meeting with a splendid free kick from Faivre (2-1, 68th) for his 3rd goal of the season. The new Bamba finally sealed the fate of this match (3-1, 80th), which offers three valuable points to Nantes climbed to 15th place.

Finally, Metz, with the first since the return of Frédéric Antonetti, went to Angers. Deprived of Ibrahima Niane, their top scorer, for the rest of the season, the Garnets started off rather well but failed to be dangerous. Worse, Udol hung Boufal, holder for his return to the SCO, in the area and offered a penalty that Mangani transformed (1-0, 38th). The reaction was immediate. On a breakthrough and a cross in force from Gueye, Nguette pushed the ball with his thigh to equalize (1-1, 39th). The Senegalese scorer was not far from the double just before the break (43rd), while Oukidja kept his concentration by capturing in two stages this hot ball from Cabot (67th). In this balanced match, Metz finished stronger and despite Boulaya’s attempts (90th, 90th + 3), the two teams parted in a 1-1 draw.

The Ligue 1 ranking.

The results of the 3 p.m. matches:

Angers 1 – 1 Metz: Mangani (sp 38th); Nguette (39th)

Monaco 1 – 1 Montpellier: Ben Yedder (sp 70th); Mavididi (51st)

Nantes 3 – 1 Brest: Kolo Muani (16th), Blas (30th), Bamba (80th); Faivre (68th)