Ligue 1: Nantes fails to chain against Metz

A little raised in the classification of this Ligue 1 following its recent victories against Brest and Lorient, FC Nantes had the opportunity to follow up when FC Metz received this Sunday. The meeting started well for the Canaries, rewarded for their domination by this second goal this season from Kolo Muani (28th) thanks to a lot of work from Corchia on the right side. It was without counting on the reaction of Garnets, decidedly in form.

The advantage did not last until the break. Leya Iseka equalized on a penalty conceded by a hand from Fabio (45th + 4). This parity score (1-1) remained there despite some Nantes chances in the second half. Following this 11th day of the championship, the Messins have a 7th game in a row without defeat and climb to 9th place, when the locals stagnate in 14th place.