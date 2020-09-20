Home Sports football Ligue 1: no winner between OM and LOSC
football

Ligue 1: no winner between OM and LOSC

By kenyan

The shock of this day in Ligue 1 took place on the side of the north of France, where the LOSC, author of a good start to the season (two wins and a draw) welcomed a team from Olympique de Marseille who had at heart to recover from his defeat against ASSE in the middle of the week. We noted the return of Dario Benedetto on the Marseille side, as well as the first of Yuto Nagatomo to the left of the defense. Among the Mastiffs, it was a fairly classic 4-4-2. In the end, the two teams parted with a score of 1-1.

Rather physical, the start of the match did not leave us a lot of hot situations, until half an hour into the game, when Luiz Araujo began to create some scares in the Marseille defense. But we clearly didn’t have a spectacular game in front of our eyes. But just at the start of the second period, when the referee had barely kicked off, we would finally be entitled to a goal, the work of Luiz Araujo (0-1, 47th). Served by Bamba, he hooked Nagatomo and beat Mandanda with a felt strike. Behind, Burak Yilmaz touched the post (48th). The Mastiffs dominated, and Jonathan David and Araujo obtained new situations (62nd). The latter also touched the bar (68th), and Rongier saw his shot crashing into the post (71st). But Valère Germain took advantage of Sanches ‘passivity to anticipate the exit of Maignan and conclude with a header (1-1, 85’). With this result rather well paid for the premises, the LOSC goes third, while the Marseille team is eighth.

Find the Ligue 1 ranking here.

