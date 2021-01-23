Ligue 1: OGC Nice finally finds a smile in Lens

At the end of a very sluggish game, OGC Nice made a good move by going to win at Lens 1-0. This first Gym victory since December 16 will do a lot of good for a team that still doubts.

Author of a good first part of the season, Lens received Nice with the ambition of pushing down his evening opponent. Le Gym had only one victory in its last 10 Ligue 1 matches and the replacement of Patrick Vieira by Adrian Ursea had so far not had the desired effect. The Romanian coach also had to deal with a busy infirmary since Dante, Schneiderlin or Rony Lopes were absent. In this 3-5-2, it was Gouiri who accompanied Dolberg on the attack front, with Lees-Melou and Reine-Adélaïde in support. Opposite, the Northerners boasted of having a full workforce. Boura was even preferred to Sylla on the left side of 3-4-3 with an attacking trio made up of Sotoca, Kakuta and Ganago.

This meeting started rather timidly between two formations which measured each other for a long time. Lens slowly took control of the ball and displayed a more conquering state of mind. For the occasions and the beautiful game, it was necessary to come back later. It must be said that there was a lot of technical waste during this first half hour which prevented the ball from becoming hot in the surface. The Blood and Gold alternated the passing circuits between the axis and the feet of Kakuta, or the wings with the pistons and the stalls of Sotoca and Ganago only, the crosses or the balls in the deep never found a partner. Medina embarrassed his team by committing a big mistake at the entrance to his area but Atal’s strike was too timid to worry Leca (12th).

Atal marks and injures himself

Lens used more and more its pistons, like the center of Michelin for the missed head of Ganago (30th). The match might pick up pace at the end of the first period, the opportunities were still waiting, especially among the Nice where Gouiri and Dolberg missed their match. Luckily for them, the break allowed them to get their thoughts together. They even started very strong in the second half since on a new game in the axis, Atal arrived from the right to feign his vis-à-vis and score with a sharp strike from the left (0-1, 47th). The Algerian’s first goal of the season was not all that good news as he injured himself behind the thigh on his gesture.

Back to the wall, Franck Haise decided to make three changes at once with the entries of Kalimuendo, Banza and Doucouré in place of Kakuta, Sotoca and Fofana (59th). Ganago had almost obtained a penalty after too light contact with Bambu in the eyes of the VAR (64th). Lens logically took more risks to come back, multiplying the distant attempts by Fofana (72nd, 90th + 3), Mauricio (78th) and Clauss (80th), and leaving spaces behind his back. Following another error from Medina, Gouiri missed his duel with Leca and the opportunity to kill the match (71st). Hope was still allowed for the Lensois but Banza missed the frame of the head on this fleeing center (87th). Nice resisted thanks to Saliba behind and Boudaoui in front of him, to afford a success which does a lot of good. The Gym climbed to 13th place.

