Ligue 1: OL can not find the fault against Nîmes and concede a draw

At the opening of the 4th day of Ligue 1, Olympique Lyonnais hosted Nîmes Olympique this Friday evening, at Groupama Stadium. After their defeat against Montpellier HSC in the middle of the week (1-2), the Gones of Rudi Garcia had to raise their heads, just like the Nîmes who remained on two setbacks, the last of which against Stade Rennais (2-4). But in this meeting, nobody made the difference.

Despite better possession of the ball (around 70%), the Lyonnais failed to crack the Nîmes rearguard. The Crocos, them, also had some opportunities, with in particular the crossbar found by Ripart in the first period. With this point of the draw, OL temporarily grabbed 10th place. The NO is him 12th while waiting for the other matches of the weekend.