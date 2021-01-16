Ligue 1: OM beats a sad record of 58 years!

Tonight, OM fell. And not against just anyone. Thanks to a double from Eliasson in three minutes (55th, 58th), the NO created a surprise at the Orange-Vélodrome stadium (2-1), on behalf of the 20th day. A symbolic defeat for the Olympians, facing the last of the Ligue 1 standings!

OM remains 6th, while Nîmes goes 18th. But the damage is done. 58 years later, the Phocéens are beaten in their stadium by the red lantern of the championship! Such humiliation had not happened since December 1962 against… Nîmes (0-3).

