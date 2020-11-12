Home Sports football Ligue 1: OM-Nice postponed?
Sportsfootball

Ligue 1: OM-Nice postponed?

By kenyan

In Ligue 1, and since the start of this new season, postponed matches are more and more frequent. In question, many players from many teams have tested positive for Covid-19. But while they had escaped the virus so far, the players of OGC Nice are now fully affected by it. According to information from Nice morning, more than ten Nice players, including Atal, Coly, Lotomba, Ndoye, Pelmard, Rony, and Benitez, are placed in solitary confinement.

If they show no symptoms, they will not be able to resume training until the middle of next week, a few days before the trip to Marseille (Saturday, November 21). It therefore seems unlikely that the meeting will be maintained when we also know that a new wave of positive players could arrive in the ranks of Nice. Dante, Danilo, as well as Kamara are mentioned.

