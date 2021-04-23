Ligue 1: OM overthrows Stade de Reims and puts pressure on RC Lens

This Friday evening, at the opening of the 34th day of Ligue 1, the Stade de Reims received, at the Auguste-Delaune stadium, an Olympique de Marseille in search of points to achieve its end-of-season goal: Europe. While the 22 players were heading for a goalless draw before the break, Nathanaël Mbuku, left free by Florian Thauvin at the marking, opened the scoring thanks to a powerful header placed on a corner shot by Moreto Cassama (1-0 , 38e). Enough to wake up the Marseillais: almost in the wake, Dimitri Payet, perfectly served by Pol Lirola in the area of ​​the Rémois, deceived Pedrag Rajkovic with a flat foot finishing his race in the small opposite net (1-1, 41st ) … just before Arkadiusz Milik victoriously resumes at close range an offering from the number 10 of the Marseille club to restore the advantage to OM at the best of times (1-2, 45 + 2nd).

While the Champenois pushed to equalize in the second half, Belgian central defender Wout Faes saw red (for the second time this season) following an uncontrolled tackle on Valentin Rongier (70th). Then Dimitri Payet, the great guy of this game, scored a double and made the break for the visitors at the conclusion of an action carried out with Valentin Rongier (1-3, 76th) in order to permanently seal the fate of this meeting, the Milik’s goal a few minutes later having been refused for an offside position (82nd). In the end, OM (5th, 55 points) therefore won on the lawn of the Stade de Reims (3-1) thanks in particular to Payet’s first double this season in Ligue 1. The training coached by Jorge Sampaoli, who deplores the exit on injury of Boubacar Kamara (40th), connects a second success in a row and puts pressure on RC Lens by temporarily resuming fifth place, qualifying for Europe. David Guion’s men (11th, 41 points) remain stuck in the soft underbelly of the French championship.

