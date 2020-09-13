Home Sports football Ligue 1: OM surprises Paris Saint-Germain!
Sportsfootball

Ligue 1: OM surprises Paris Saint-Germain!

By kenyan

This third day of Ligue 1 already offered us the Classic! It was the second meeting of the Ligue 1 season for the two clubs, the Parisians having lost to Lens in the middle of the week, while Olympique de Marseille went to win in Brest last weekend. . For this match, Thomas Tuchel had to compose without several stars, but Neymar was finally in the game. Keylor Navas, due to back problems, was the absent surprise, while Florenzi was already starting on the right side of the defense. Opposite, André Villas-Boas innovated and relied on a system without a real number 9, with a Payet-Lopez-Thauvin trio in front. Pape Gueye was also established in the midfield. In the end, the Portuguese tactician’s team won with a score of 1-0.

If the Parisians offered themselves the best situations in the game, it was Florian Thauvin who struck first. The Marseillais placed a nice volley from the left at close range on a free kick kicked by Payet (0-1, 31st). What to put the Parisians in the hard, since the men of Thomas Tuchel struggled to react. The 22 players in the game therefore returned to the locker room on this short Marseille advantage on the scoreboard. Back on the meadow, Steve Mandanda shone on his line, with a sacred parade in front of Sarabia in particular (57th). Benedetto even thought he had doubled the bet, but his goal was canceled (64th), while the Parisians were not at ease. They did not manage to come back to the score, and at the end of the game, the referee distributed the reds following a general fight. Kurzawa, Paredes, Neymar, Amavi and Benedetto took the door. Finally, OM won a Classic! With three points in their pocket, Marseille is fifth, with two successes in as many games. With two defeats in two games, PSG are eighteenth.

