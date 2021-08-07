Ligue 1: Paris launches its season well in Troyes

Without shining, PSG did the job for its entry into the running in this Ligue 1 2021-22. Back in the Championship with Mbappé, aligned at the forefront of the attack with Icardi, and his new recruits Wijnaldum and Hakimi, Mauricio Pochettino and his men moved to the Stade de l’Aube to challenge the promoted Troyes. Still deprived of Neymar, Verratti and Di Maria, the Parisians still managed to quickly gain the upper hand at the start of the meeting. But the Trojans, freed and unashamedly with the support of their public, did not wish to remain stuck in their camp and exploited the poor alignments of the Parisians in counter-attack.

After a first alert from Touzghar (8th), PSG was punished for entry on the corner following the action. Forgotten by the defense, El-Hajjam beat Kehrer and deceived Navas with a powerful header to allow the Stade de l’Aube to exult (1-0, 9th). After a few minutes of hesitation following the opening of the scoring, Paris recovered through the man in form at the start of the Paris season: Hakimi. Well served by Herrera, the Moroccan ahead of Koné and sends a nice volley from the right of the area which came to lodge under the cross of Gallon (1-1, 19th). A few moments later, Herrera, again, finds Mbappé on the right and finds Icardi in the middle. The Argentine controls and concludes from the outside of the foot (2-1, 21st). In three minutes, Paris passed.

And after an interesting first act, the second half was less rhythmic. Despite the good intentions of ESTAC, like Baldé and Tardieu (79th, 90th), PSG managed this second half without managing to take cover. Already leader of Ligue 1 this Saturday, Paris will have an appointment with Strasbourg for its premiere at the Parc des Princes, on August 14. For its part, Troyes will go to Clermont to try to revive after this promising first match.