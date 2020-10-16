Home Sports football Ligue 1: PSG is happy in Nîmes despite the absentees
Ligue 1: PSG is happy in Nîmes despite the absentees

Without Bernat, Kurzawa, Pereira, Draxler, Icardi, Kehrer, Marquinhos, Verratti, Neymar and Di Maria, PSG managed to win 4-0 in Nîmes, who still played most of the meeting ten against eleven after the expulsion of Landre (12th). A double from Mbappé, a goal from Florenzi and Sarabia were enough for the Parisian club, who took advantage of this 5th consecutive victory to take the lead in Ligue 1 thanks to a better goal difference over Stade Rennais, author of a draw in Dijon a little earlier in the day.

However, the evening had started badly since Paredes had to give up his place in the 11th minute after feeling a point behind the right thigh. After stumbling over Reynet, Mbappé found the sights after a magnificent pass from Rafinha (0-1, 32nd). For a long time, the Nîmes goalkeeper and his uprights (two posts from Florenzi and a crossbar from Kean) maintained a semblance of suspense, before Florenzi (0-2, 78th), Mbappé (0-3, 83rd) and Sarabia (0 -4, 88th) do not harden the score. We must now think of Tuesday night in the Champions League and the reception of Manchester United.

