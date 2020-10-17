Ligue 1: Reims dark at home against Lorient

Duel of poorly classified this Saturday at Auguste-Delaune between Reims and Lorient which ended under the whistles of the public. Because, within the framework of this 7th day, it is the Bretons who give themselves some air by going to impose themselves in Champagne 3-1. The Merlus go back to 16th place in Ligue 1 thanks to this second success of the season while the Rémois, still without the slightest victory, are 19th. David Guion’s post is more threatened than ever.

However, everything started well for the locals with an opener signed Cassama (15th) but everything collapsed in the second half. In the space of ten short minutes, Lorient equalized by Hamel (61st), then took the advantage on a penalty from Wissa, following a bad exit from Rajkovic (65th). In the process, Cassama let his partners finish ten (70th). Moffi added to the bill (80th), while Reims even finished nine following the red card received by Donis (90th).