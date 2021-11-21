Ligue 1: Saint-Etienne continues, Strasbourg snatches a draw, crazy match between Metz and Bordeaux

Saint-Etienne chained a second consecutive success (1-0), Angers won on the wire (1-0), Metz and Bordeaux take a point after a very lively match (3-3). Discover the results of the 14th day.

Following the sublime success of Brest against Lens, earlier this Sunday (4-0), the 14th day of Ligue 1 continued. After a very good start to the season, the Angers SCO remained on four games without a win and had to revive at home, against FC Lorient, also after a poor series of six games without a win. But despite great opportunities from the Bretons throughout the meeting, like Moffi (37th), but Angers was solid and applied and did not crack. It was finally on a penalty perfectly transformed by Mangani (1-0, 67) that Angers (6th) won before going to Lens on the next day. Lorient, which comes down to 15th place, will receive Rennes.

Also on a bad run since the start of the season, ASSE finally won its first meeting against Clermont on the last day and had to return to success in Troyes, also in the race for maintenance. But after a large domination, the Stéphanois could not find the fault despite clear opportunities in the first period of Nordin (28th) and Boudebouz (39th). But ultimately, ASSE opened the scoring with a sublime long shot from Trauco (1-0, 61st). At the bottom of the chasm so far, ASSE returns to a point in Clermont and Troyes and regains hope, before the reception of PSG.

Crazy match at Saint-Symphorien

But the attraction of this day was on the side of Metz. Traveling to the Garnets in order to grab important points and move away from the red zone, Bordeaux made a perfect start and opened the scoring thanks to a cross cut by Elis (1-0, 17th), before making the break before the break thanks to Oudin (2-0, 39th). But while everything was perfect in the first half, the FCBG collapsed. Just before the break, De Preville gave hope to Messins (2-1, 45th). But just after the break, Nguette equalized with a good sequence (2-2, 52nd). The end of the game was then packed and Oudin restored the advantage to Bordeaux with a nice long shot (3-2, 66th).

Metz then found himself at ten after the expulsion of Boulaya (68th), but in the process, Nguette offered himself a double with a beautiful header and equalized for Metz (3-3, 70th). A draw that does not suit anyone since Metz remains a red lantern before a trip to Nice. For its part, Bordeaux is 16th before seeing Brest again. Finally, in the other meeting of the day, Reims dominated the entire meeting in Strasbourg thanks to an achievement by Ekitike in the first period (1-0, 22nd). But following a sublime free kick hit by Bellegarde, Strasbourg snatched a draw in the last moments (1-1, 90th + 7). With this draw, the SDR continues a fifth game without success and remains 15th. Strasbourg misses the mark, but remains in 7th place.

The classification of Ligue 1

Sunday’s multiplex results

Angers 1-0 Lorient: Mangani (67th)

Metz 3-3 Bordeaux: De Preville (45th), Nguette (52nd, 70th) / Elis (17th), Oudin (39th, 66th)

Strasbourg 1-1 Reims : Bellegarde (90th + 7) / Ekitike (22nd)

Troyes 0-1 Saint Etienne : Trauco (61st)