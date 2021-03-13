Ligue 1: Saint-Étienne revives against Angers

For the 29th day of Ligue 1, Angers received Saint-Etienne. The Stéphanois, sixteenth, remained on two defeats against Lens and Lorient while the Angevins, them, had just won against Metz. The Greens were therefore keen to relaunch themselves so as not to experience a more than delicate end of the season.

This Saturday, on the lawn of the Raymond-Kopa Stadium, the show was not really there. The two teams struggled to make the game even if overall the meeting was dominated by Saint-Etienne. And after a few missed opportunities, Wahbi Khazri finally found the fault (0-1, 53rd). A goal that will ensure victory for Claude Puel’s men. Sufficient therefore to take the three points and join Bordeaux and Strasbourg in the standings.