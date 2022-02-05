Ligue 1: Saint-Etienne snatches victory against Montpellier and is no longer last

Led throughout the game, the Stéphanois overturned the score in a crazy end to the match against Montpellier and are no longer last (3-1).

After having chained seven consecutive defeats in Ligue 1, AS Saint-Etienne had returned to success in Angers, during the last day (1-0). But the Greens could not confirm their good result and were then eliminated from the Coupe de France, in the round of 16 against Bergerac (1-0). Still bottom of the Championship, they have strengthened their strength this winter with seven arrivals and wanted to thrill their public against a Montpellier also eliminated from the Cup against OM and still deprived of Savanier.

However, it quickly became complicated for the Forez club, despite the presence of the new hinge Mangala-Sacko. After only ten minutes of play, Souquet had free rein to cross at the near post and find two Montpellier players on the trajectory. Wahi, taking advantage of poor marking from the green defense, could quickly open the scoring (1-0, 11th). But there was better in the game of the Stéphanois, disgusted by a monstrous first period from Omlin, more than decisive in front of Bouanga and Khazri (35th and 38th).

Montpellier has lost everything

After the break, ASSE pushed again to come back to the score and forced the MHSC to retreat. Khazri still found the trajectory of Omlin (50th) and Kolodziejczak narrowly missed his recovery at the far post (52nd). Many missed opportunities for the Greens, who got themselves good situations throughout the second period… but it was sorely lacking in efficiency, especially since the Héraultais seemed dull after the break. We were then heading for a seventh defeat at home for the Stéphanois. And finally, Hamouma changed everything.

Very active since coming into play, he who had not stepped on the pitch since November 2021, released a sublime shot just below the right corner of Bertaud (1-1, 82nd), while Omlin was out for a shoulder injury (69th). On a good dynamic at the end of the match, ASSE went for victory in the last moments thanks to a strike from Nordin, which freed the Geoffroy-Guichard stadium (2-1, 90th + 1).

At the end of the suspense, Khazri sealed the Saint-Etienne victory by concluding a good job by Nordin (3-1, 90th + 3). A symbolic victory for the Greens, who are temporarily no longer last, before going to Clermont. On the other hand, Montpellier plunged again and failed to grab fourth place before receiving LOSC.